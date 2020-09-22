 Deutsche Telekom ups Germany convergence push - Mobile World Live
Home

Deutsche Telekom ups Germany convergence push

22 SEP 2020

Deutsche Telekom (DT) made its latest attempt to persuade consumers in Germany to take multiple services, launching an upgraded fixed-mobile tariff it claims is the first in the market to provide both under one contract with a single bill.

The company’s newly-launched MagentaEins Plus provides unlimited data across both parts of the plan, and is being promoted on the flexibility of its conditions and simplicity. DT noted it was its first contract product without a minimum term.

Compared with its previous converged plans, customers can add a greater number of users and extra services, including connections for IoT devices such as dog trackers.

In its H1 financial results, the company reported 4.8 million took its existing MagentaEins fixed-mobile converged tariff, which launched in 2014. Across its domestic consumer business, it had 17.6 million fixed lines and 25.5 million contracted mobile subscribers.

The move comes as its rivals also target a potentially lucrative converged base in the country.

Rival Vodafone Germany is making a major push, exploiting cable assets acquired from Liberty Global in 2019. By end-June, it had 1.5 million converged accounts.

Telefonica Deutschland also offers both mobile and fixed, the latter due to a wholesale deal with DT, but did not break out how many users took both services in its latest financial update.

Future MNO 1&1 Drillisch already offers fixed alongside its current MVNO.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

