 Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank said to discuss T-Mobile trade
Home

Deutsche Telekom, SoftBank tipped for T-Mobile trade

19 MAY 2021

Deutsche Telekom (DT) entered talks with SoftBank Group about buying the Japanese company’s stake in T-Mobile US as the German incumbent seeks to shore up its control of the business, Bloomberg reported.

The German operator currently owns 43 per cent of T-Mobile and has a right to acquire up to 101.5 million shares from SoftBank under terms of a deal agreed between the parent companies in 2020 when the Japanese giant offloaded some of its shares in the US business.

Bloomberg noted DT has a right to acquire 44 per cent of T-Mobile stock for around $100 per share, well below the $134 price on each share currently.

If DT chooses to buy all 101.5 million shares, it will need to buy the remaining 56 per cent at the 20-day volume-weighted average price leading up to the purchase. If it then goes further and acquires SoftBank’s entire 8.5 per cent stake, the German incumbent would take majority control of the US operator

T-Mobile proved to be a top-earner for DT, contributing more than half of its income in Q1.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

