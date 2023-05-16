Deutsche Telekom shifts gear on Autobahn deployment

Deutsche Telekom and the organisation running Germany’s Autobahn network unveiled a plan to up the data rates available across the routes, with the operator planning to install an additional 400 infrastructure sites and upgrade existing equipment.

By the end of 2027, Deutsche Telekom is targeting delivery of 200Mb/s using either 5G or 4G across the 13,000km road network. The company noted data rates are currently around half of those targeted.

The collaboration between the operator and Autobahn will lead to the pair jointly identifying sites for equipment and planning for works. New masts will be constructed on embankments, rest areas and other sites.

Among areas specifically earmarked for improvements are motorway tunnels.

Improving mobile coverage across transport networks has been a priority for digital authorities in Germany and various targets were placed on operators in the conditions of its 5G auction in 2019.

Deutsche Telekom noted its fresh goal will take coverage on the road network beyond the level required by authorities.

Speaking at the unveiling of the agreement between Autobahn and Deutsche Telekom, Germany’s Parliamentary State Secretary for the Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport Oliver Luksic said: “The infrastructure policy significance of the 5G expansion is high and opens up enormous transport and economic opportunities.”

“All other mobile network operators are also called upon to further expand their infrastructure along the federal trunk roads,” he added, noting this meant applications including “autonomous, networked and sustainable mobility can be opened up”.