 Deutsche Telekom raises outlook on US, Europe gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom raises outlook on US, Europe gains

12 NOV 2021

Deutsche Telekom raised its 2021 outlook once again following a stellar third quarter, as it was boosted by its ever-consistent T-Mobile US business and growth in Europe.

In an earnings statement, the company said it had raised its guidance for the third time, now expecting to report adjusted core profit of around €38 billion, up from its previous guidance of €37.2 billion.

Free cash flow is also expected to increase, up by €500 million from a previous forecast of €8 billion.

The Germany-based operator said both T-Mobile US and its wider business contributed to the raised guidance, as the company saw strength across its most recent quarter.

Revenue increased 1.8 per cent year-on-year to €28.9 billion, with net profit up 8.8 per cent to €889 million for the period, with CEO Timotheus Hoettges stating its businesses were “performing even better than expected”.

“Following strong figures in the first nine months, we are setting the bar for 2021 a little higher,” he added.

Breaking out revenue, home market Germany increased 2.5 per cent to €6 billion, which it put down to “sustained customer growth”, with increases in broadband customers and a rise in mobile service numbers.

Roaming across Europe also picked up, with revenue up 1.2 per cent to €2.9 billion, due to “revitalised tourist traffic” following a relaxation of pandemic related restrictions.

In the US, revenue increased 2.3 per cent to $19.8 billion, following another quarter of customer growth of 1.3 million.

The company said it was also still reporting on the development of its business in the Netherlands until its deal to sell off the unit to a consortium of private equity funds closed. Revenue for the unit increased 3.9 per cent to €515 million.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Qualcomm preps for the metaverse with AR platform

Deutsche Telekom scores €1B injection for fibre push

Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson claim 5G slicing boost

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association