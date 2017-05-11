English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Deutsche Telekom profit stumbles despite US strength

11 MAY 2017

“The T-Mobile US success story continues”, boasted Deutsche Telekom, as the company reported a solid start to 2017 fuelled by ongoing growth at its US business, despite a significant drop in overall net profit.

Deutsche Telekom’s profit fell 76.1 per cent year-on-year to €747 million during Q1 2017, while total revenue grew 5.8 per cent to €18.6 billion. The operator noted its Q1 2016 proft was boosted by a one off €2.5 billion gain from the sale of its shares in UK operator EE, by way of explanation for the large annual decline.

Earlier in 2017, the company also booked a €700 million writedown on its 12 per cent stake in BT. It followed a €2.2 billion charge on the same stake, which pushed the operator to a net loss in Q4 2016.

CEO Tim Hottges focused on the solid start to the year in Deutsche Telekom’s earnings statement, insisting “the positive trends remain unbroken”, while hailing the company’s continued success in the US.

T-Mobile US, which reported its Q1 numbers in April, continues to bear fruit for Deutsche Telekom.

The US operator had 1.1 million subscriber additions during the quarter, while profit climbed 46 per cent, hitting $698 million.

Deutsche Telekom said revenue in the US grew 14.9 per cent from a year earlier, while its European revenue increased 0.7 per cent to €2.8 billion. Revenue in its domestic market hit €5.4 billion, up 0.2 per cent. Mobile customers in the country also increased by 0.6 per cent, reaching 42.1 million.

“We are growing in the United States and have recently returned to growth in Germany,” added Hottges: “We got off to a good start in 2017. And, after a glance across the Atlantic, I can only say that our investments in the United States have paid off.”

In particular, Hottges was referring to an increase in capital spending on the network side in Europe and the US. Cash capex reached reached €3.2 billion for the first three months of the quarter, up 14.6 per cent.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

T-Mobile slams rival 5G plans, promises “real” network

Verizon aims at “desperate” T-Mobile over 600MHz sale

T-Mobile 600MHz auction payback uncertain

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association