 Deutsche Telekom opens quantum lab - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Deutsche Telekom opens quantum lab

31 AUG 2023

Deutsche Telekom opened a research laboratory in Germany to explore the use of quantum technology in commercial telecoms networks, with plans to work with partners across academia and business for future projects.

Located at its T-Labs site in Berlin, the facility will focus on developing faster and more secure communications through various applications.

Deutsche Telekom stated the site includes a 2,000 kilometre test fibre network connecting to partners including the technical universities of Berlin, Dresden and Munich, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications.

The launch of the quantum laboratory follows Deutsche Telekom’s track record in leading various related projects.

Earlier this year, the operator was selected as the official coordinator for the European Commission’s PETRUS project, aimed at securing the bloc’s communications infrastructure.

Its IT arm T-Systems also teamed with IBM to provide enterprise customers with cloud access to the latter’s quantum computing systems.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

