 Deutsche Telekom links with bank for logistics play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom links with bank for logistics play

22 JUL 2022

Deutsche Telekom partnered Commerzbank to develop digital supply chain systems with integrated financial services which use 5G, AI, IoT, blockchain, sensors and cloud technology.

Announcing the move, the German operator stated its enterprise IT subsidiary T-Systems was already working with Commerzbank on a pilot system for a client in the logistics sector.

The aim of the tie-up is to offer enterprises efficient and transparent supply chains, intelligent warehouse management, automated financial services and supply-related cost savings.

Deutsche Telekom and Commerzbank plan to move the whole chain to digital technology.

Part of the rationale for the move is the pair’s assessment supply chains currently used by businesses involve too many manual stages, lack transparency, are complex, static and prone to error.

T-Systems CCO Urs Kramer said the partners aimed to “bring the world of technology and finance together” adding companies “need technologies like 5G, IoT and the cloud [to] share digital information with everyone in the supply chain globally”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Operator, vendor execs reveal top metaverse tips

Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft back SKT app store

European big hitters make open RAN pledge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association