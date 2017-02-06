Deutsche Telekom in talks to sell up in Romania

Deutsche Telekom reportedly opened talks to sell its mobile and fixed operations in Romania, in two separate deals which could be worth more than €1 billion.

According to local M&A website Mirsanu.ro, the German operator is looking to exit the market, with its Telekom Romania unit registering a small but constant decline in recent years.

It is currently the country’s second largest mobile operator, behind French group Orange, and the report suggested a sale could see the group sell its fixed and mobile operations separately.

Orange is reportedly interested in acquiring Deutsche Telekom’s Romanian fixed unit, while local cable and broadband operator RCS & RDS may make a move for the mobile operations, according to the publication’s sources.

Deutsche Telekom reported revenue from its Romanian business in the first nine months of 2016 was down 0.4 per cent at €718 million, while its subscriber base also declined. It had 5.87 million mobile customers by the end of September 2016, down from more than 5.99 million at the end of 2015.

Orange already established a deal with the German operator to use its fixed network.