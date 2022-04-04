 Deutsche Telekom hails 5G SA progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom hails 5G SA progress

04 APR 2022

Deutsche Telekom reported 5,000 antennas are now compatible with standalone (SA) 5G in the 3.6GHz band, although the German operator is yet to reveal when it will commercially launch the advanced service.

In a statement, Deutsche Telekom noted it added 350 new sites to its SA 5G footprint in recent weeks, raising the total number of sites to 1,700. It further noted the technology is now available in more than 200 urban areas and cities.

Around 64,000 antennas in Deutsche Telekom’s mobile network support 5G services, including those using 2.1GHz spectrum. The operator deployed dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology in this band to enable frequencies to be shared with 4G services.

In February, Telekom Deutschland CTO Walter Goldenits indicated the operator would be launching SA 5G sometime in 2022. He also noted the operator would be deploying 700MHz frequencies this year for the faster 5G variant.

Vodafone Germany, meanwhile launched 5G SA services, introducing the service in March and stating more than 10 million customers could use it at home.

Elsewhere, a lack of compatible smartphones remains a key obstacle to SA 5G deployments.

Last month, the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) reported only around 20 operators worldwide had deployed or launched SA 5G SA in public networks.

By the end of February, GSA had identified 707 announced devices compatible with SA 5G in sub-6 GHz bands, of which 520 were commercially available.

However, the GSA noted not all devices are available immediately and specification details remain limited for some.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Deutsche Telekom highlights EAN broadband progress

German operators fill 2,000 4G coverage gaps

Deutsche Telekom inicia la venta de sus torres
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association