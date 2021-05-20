 Deutsche Telekom eyes 5G, fibre lead - Mobile World Live
Home

Deutsche Telekom eyes 5G, fibre lead

20 MAY 2021

Deutsche Telekom outlined a five-point action plan to accelerate growth by 2024, focusing on 5G investment, fibre and driving digitalisation across Germany.

At its Capital Markets Day, the company said it was targeting revenue growth of between 1 per cent and 2 per cent, profit increases of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent, and free cash flow of more than €18 billion, compared with €6.3 billion in 2020.

It aims to increase shareholder dividend from €1.20 to more than €1.75.

To achieve its targets, the company said it wanted to become the number one player in fibre and 5G, with an expectation the latter will cover 97 per cent of Germany’s population in three years time.

Another objective is to boost the number of households in Germany and its European segment on combined fixed and mobile packages.

It is also targeting leadership in B2B, increasing sustainability efforts by becoming climate neutral on emissions by 2025, and driving digitalisation to transform network, technology, IT and operations.

“We step up our efforts,” said CEO Timotheus Hoettges. “We want to outperform the strong development of the last few years and lead the group into the future with sustainable growth.”

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

