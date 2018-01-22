English
Home

Deutsche Telekom expands IoT footprint to Brazil

22 JAN 2018

Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems Brazil plans to offer IoT services through an MVNO-style business model in the country, after striking partnerships with telecoms and IT company Embratel and operator Claro.

The project will see T-Systems Brazil and Embratel use Deutsche Telekom’s IoT service portal, which has already been launched in the US, Europe and China, to offer “commercial IoT services” in 2018.

An exact launch date was not announced, but Deutsche Telekom said it will target companies in numerous sectors, including automotive, energy and transportation.

T-Systems Brazil also teamed with operator Claro to use its network, and offer the services as an MVNO in the country, Deutsche Telekom added in a statement.

Rising demand
Deutsche Telekom explained its IoT portal enables customers to operate and control connected devices which use SIM cards, with tracking features on data plans and transmission volumes.

In addition, users can activate, lock or disable connected devices, and change data plans for example.

Ingo Hofacker, head of IoT business at Deutsche Telekom said the demand for intelligently managed IoT services continues to grow.

“This cooperation enables our customers from all over the world to use their M2M products seamlessly, securely and legally compliant with our IoT service portal in Brazil,” he added.

Deutsche Telekom did not state whether T-Systems Brazil would offer additional services as an MVNO in the country, aside from its IoT platform.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

