 Deutsche Telekom dealt defeat in StreamOn case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Telekom dealt defeat in StreamOn case

16 JUL 2019

Deutsche Telekom lost a legal battle over its zero-rated mobile video offering, StreamOn, as a court ruled the service violated EU rules on roaming and net neutrality.

An appeals court in the city of Muenster pointed to the fact that the zero-rated video streaming offer was only available to viewers when they were in Germany, going against the EU’s “roam like at home” rules.

In addition, the court found download speeds were throttled under cheaper tariffs on the service, violating the EU’s principles on net neutrality.

Regulator Bundesnetzagentur imposed restrictions on the service in December 2017, following an investigation, and the operator launched a legal battle shortly after.

A lower court in the country had already ruled in favour of the restrictions imposed by the German regulator, which led to Deutsche Telekom escalating the case to the appeals court.

Deutsche Telekom hoped to follow the success of its T-Mobile US unit, which gained traction with a similar zero-rated offer as part of its Uncarrier strategy.

StreamOn currently has around 2 million users. The German operator said following the court decision it would examine legal options and continue offering the service for the moment, without increasing prices.

A representative said Deutsche Telekom expects the regulator to “allow an appropriate amount of time to make the necessary adjustments,” and the operator remains convinced “StreamOn is a legal product”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

DT rounds on regulators at 5G launch

Deutsche Telekom to form 5G JV with SKT

Operators scathing over German 5G auction outcome

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association