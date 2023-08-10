Deutsche Telekom credits new plans for Q2 home wins

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges (pictured) struck a satisfied tone in its Q2 results statement, highlighting the businesses was developing positively despite complex market conditions, as new rate plans boosted customer recruitment in Germany.

It registered 319,000 branded mobile net additions in its home market, stating this is more than double the increase in Q2 2022. It also upped its base of fixed broadband and TV customers.

Increases in Germany were also reflected in its revenue from the market, credited to new tariffs introduced in the mobile and fixed sides.

Elsewhere, the operator group reported growth in users and service revenue from its US division, which released its typically bullish results statement last month, and cited continued “positive development” in its European units outside of Germany.

It noted IT business T-Systems was on track for its annual targets.

Hoettges stated Deutsche Telekom “continued our successful course” in Q2, adding “our businesses are developing well, despite complex market environments”.

Net profit grew 5.4 per cent year-on-year to €1.5 billion, on revenue of €27.2 billion, down 2.4 per cent.

The drop in revenue was attributed to a planned withdrawal from a terminal equipment business in its US operation.