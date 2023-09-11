Deutsche Telekom claims record 6GHz trial

Deutsche Telekom achieved a 12Gb/s mobile data rate using a combination of 6GHz and 3.6GHz antennas in a trial, claiming a record with speeds and bandwidth 12-times greater than its current 5G network.

Testing involved aggregating 5G data streams across both frequencies. Deutsche Telekom noted using 3.6GHz opened access to existing antenna locations, easing the potential addition of 6GHz infrastructure if it is ratified at the forthcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC).

Deutsche Telekom stated the 6GHz antenna delivered data rates of around 11Gb/s with its 3.6GHz around 1GB/s over a 100-metre distance.

It pushed 6GHz as a likely candidate for urban deployments due to the short distances it can cover.

Deutsche Telekom previously trialled a 6GHz antenna in 2022.

Abdu Mudesir, head of technology at Telekom Deutschland, argued the operator’s test is “an important contribution for radio experts” expected to gather at the WRC event, which commences in November.

“The 6GHz spectrum has the characteristic to meet the growing demand of our customers for more capacity and more speed. That is why we hope that the WRC will set the direction for mobile radio use”.