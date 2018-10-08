English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Deutsche Tel talks Netherlands concessions with EC

08 OCT 2018

Deutsche Telekom was tipped to be on the brink of offering the European Commission (EC) concessions to gain clearance for a merger in the Netherlands, a matter of weeks after blasting concerns over the deal.

Sources told Reuters the Germany-headquartered operator would pitch its ideas to the EC in the coming weeks in a bid to gain approval for the tie-up of T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele2 Netherlands. While no specifics were given regarding what concessions might be made, the news agency noted the move could convince the Commission to extend a 30 November deadline for issuing a final decision on the matter.

A Deutsche Telekom delegation met with EC officials on Monday (8 October) in a meeting which also included representatives from Vodafone Group, the two Dutch operators and a number of European competition authorities, Reuters said.

The end-November deadline is a notable factor in Reuters report: the EC had twice delayed the target for issuing its ruling, with no date given following the second postponement.

Concerns
Deutsche Telekom last month said the EC is concerned the deal will result in higher prices in the Netherlands because it will cut the number of full MNOs from four to three. At the time, the operator pulled no punches in its criticism of the Commission’s statement of objections, noting the market share of the merged company would still be well behind that of market leaders KPN and VodafoneZiggo.

The parent companies also argued the deal is not traditional because Tele2 largely relies on T-Mobile’s network in the Netherlands.

In August, Deutsche Telekom CFO Thomas Dannenfeldt warned failure to approve the merger would hinder 5G deployment in the Netherlands because the country needs a “strong third integrated provider”.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

DT, Telefonica expand alliance ahead of 5G

Intelligence Brief: What were the key themes at IBC?

EU tipped to ditch Irish Apple tax action

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association