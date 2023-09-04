 Deutsche Bahn opens window on improved coverage - Mobile World Live
Home

Deutsche Bahn opens window on improved coverage

04 SEP 2023
Deutsche Bahn passenger checks train times of future connection on the train company's app

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn trialled the use of laser-blasted windows to improve mobile coverage on its regional train services, with the transport player claiming zapped panes had vastly improved reception.

Showcasing the early results of pilots on a pair of vehicles in Bavaria and Berlin/Brandenburg, the company explained vehicles which had their windows retrospectively treated offered 100-times better signal than standard services.

The company is demonstrating the results of the trial at a local transport event later this week and is looking for partners for wider deployment.

Its long distance trains are already fitted with windows specifically designed to allow in mobile signals.

Deutsche Bahn board member for digitalisation and technology Daniela Gerd tom Markotten said its experts had “worked intensively” on the system.

She added panes which had been treated “allow mobile phone signals from all providers and all current and future mobile phone standards to enter the train almost unhindered”.

The company noted its regional train windows are currently covered with a thin layer of metal to protect against heat, though this hampers mobile phone signals. Deutsche Bahn noted the new technique involved a fine network structure being incorporated into the metal layer using a laser.

It added “The millimetre-fine lines only minimally change the thermal protection and thus the comfort on board; they are hardly visible to the naked eye.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

