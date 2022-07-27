 Dell'Oro tips 5G to fuel wireless backhaul demand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dell’Oro tips 5G to fuel wireless backhaul demand

27 JUL 2022

Dell’Oro Group predicted demand for microwave transmission equipment would increase over the coming years due to 5G deployments which rely more on wireless backhaul than fibre.

VP Jimmy Yu stated 5G spectrum auctions and launches would drive demand.

“We should see more 5G deployments in countries in Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, and parts of Asia, specifically India,” Yu told Mobile World Live.

Yu added most countries in those regions have traditionally used more wireless backhaul than fibre.

Dell’Oro predicted revenue from the equipment would hit $18 billion in the period from 2022 to 2026, with approximately 70 per cent driven by mobile backhaul and the remainder from sales into vertical markets including enterprise and the government sector.

The company tipped E-Band as the spectrum to grow the most over the forecast period, with a CAGR including V-Band of 25 per cent.

Dell’Oro stated demand for point-to-point microwave transmission equipment grew 11 per cent in 2021.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Dell’Oro issues bullish small cell 5G RAN forecast

Frenazo del mercado de redes RAN en el primer trimestre

RAN revenue rises relax in Q1

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association