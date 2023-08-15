Dell’Oro slashes SA 5G cloud revenue forecast

Dave Bolan, research director at Dell’Oro Group, told Mobile World Live it cut a 5G public cloud revenue forecast by 25 per cent due to slow migration to standalone networks by operators along with sluggish uptake of private options by enterprises.

The company now predicts SA 5G workload revenue for hyperscale cloud providers will grow at a CAGR of 65 per cent until 2027, generating cumulative revenue of $5.4 billion.

This compares with its prediction in 2022 of a CAGR of 88 per cent in the five years to 2026 and total revenue of $4.6 billion.

Bolan said while some enterprises had commercially deployed SA 5G networks, most were engaged in proof-of-concept or field trials which have taken several years.

As a result, companies including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure are expected to “capture a cumulative 9 per cent” of the market’s revenue “by hosting 5G workloads on their respective public clouds”.

Dell’Oro also forecast cloud companies’ revenue for multi-access edge computing to total $1.3 billion over the five-year period.

“The anticipated CAGR for the edge of the public cloud market is 86 per cent, making it the highest growth segment” for large players, Bolan said.