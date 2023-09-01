 Dell'Oro notes Wi-Fi 7 movement - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Network Tech

Dell’Oro notes Wi-Fi 7 movement

01 SEP 2023
Smiling child in sunglasses and a suit sits in a black chair as dollar bills fly around

Research company Dell’Oro Group highlighted traction for Wi-Fi 7 compatible access points (APs) during Q2 as it issued numbers for the overall enterprise WLAN sector which showed a seventh consecutive period of annual revenue growth.

The company stated overall revenue approached $3 billion, without providing a comparable figure for Q2 2022. It placed Cisco and HPE as the leading vendors, highlighting continued gains in their respective market shares.

Research director Sian Morgan cited pent-up demand for digital transformation, an appetite for the 6GHz frequency band and loosening supply constraints as drivers.

In August 2022, Morgan predicted Wi-Fi 7 AP shipments to begin to increase “later in 2023” due to a backlog of Wi-Fi 6 equipment, but the company last month noted vendors in China had established an early lead in the former standard.

The research company predicted more vendors will begin selling Wi-Fi 7 equipment later this year, though noted global adoption of Wi-Fi 6E is expanding, representing 7 per cent of indoor APs shipped in Q2.

Morgan predicted revenue acceleration as more Wi-Fi 6E devices become available, along with “further harmonisation of worldwide regulations and approval of standard power APs in the US”.

Dell’Oro Group expects market conditions to become more competitive in 2024, though variances in manufacturers’ predictions of when backlogs will decline could result in uneven revenue.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association