 Dell'Oro details RAN revenue drop - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_RAN Vendors

Dell’Oro details RAN revenue drop

23 AUG 2023

Dell’Oro Group reported RAN revenue declined at the fastest rate in nearly seven years in Q2, citing worsening market conditions in North America and high levels of inventory built up over the past two years to mitigate supply chain woes.

The research company stated the decline was bigger than expected, coming after growth flattened across 2022 and during Q1 2023.

VP Stefan Pongratz noted factors including data traffic patterns and challenges generating revenue from 5G also contributed to the decline, along with broader economic pressures.

Operators in North America have largely completed building 5G networks, a factor which also impacted leading vendors Ericsson and Nokia during the quarter

Dell’Oro ranked Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE and Samsung as the top-five RAN vendors in H1.

Huawei’s quarterly RAN share reached the highest level in three years, with Dell’Oro rating its revenue outside North America as matching the sum of Ericsson and Nokia’s sales.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association