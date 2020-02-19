 Dell targets operators with edge compute portfolio - Mobile World Live
Home

Dell targets operators with edge compute portfolio

19 FEB 2020

Dell Technologies debuted a series of edge compute products specifically designed to meet the needs of operators, as they look to shift data processing closer to users to enable new 5G applications.

Headlining the portfolio is a new PowerEdge XE2420 server, which offers up to four accelerators and 92TB of storage for high performance, in addition to low-latency networking capabilities and enhanced security.

The company said it created the PowerEdge XE2420 and a new Modular Data Center Micro 415 (pictured) to meet the particular space and durability requirements of operator edge deployments, highlighting compact designs and increased tolerance for extreme temperature fluctuations in both products.

Kevin Shatzkamer, VP and GM of service provider strategy and solutions, said in a product video the transition to 5G offers operators a chance to “play a meaningful role in the evolution of the edge,” adding its new offerings are meant to make it easier to do so.

The launches come as operators around the globe, including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone Group, SK Telecom and KDDI, press ahead with edge compute initiatives to support new 5G use cases.

The PowerEdge XE2420 will become available in Q2, with the Modular Data Center Micro to follow in the second half of 2020.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

