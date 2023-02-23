 Dell strengthens private wireless portfolio - Mobile World Live
Home

Dell strengthens private wireless portfolio

23 FEB 2023

Dell Technologies added validated private wireless offerings for network operators and enterprises to its portfolio in a bid to better compete in the space.

The vendor’s private wireless products are based on open architectures, are tested and validated by Dell, and offer self-service operation capabilities.

Dell also has a professional services team available to help customers with integration, end-to-end management and support.

The company lined up a range of hardware, product and services partners including Airspan, Expeto and Athonet.

Dell also unveiled new servers for edge compute and a laboratory for customer testing.

It also announced a cloud-native platform jointly designed with Red Hat covering 5G core and RAN hardware, software and subscriptions.

