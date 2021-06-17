 Dell joins growing Dish Network vendor list - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dell joins growing Dish Network vendor list

17 JUN 2021

Dish Network continued lining up vendor deals for a planned 5G open RAN deployment, contracting Dell Technologies to deliver network and edge-compute infrastructure.

The operator stated Dell’s track record in delivering network transformation and its software expertise were key drivers of the deal, which also involves joint development of related technologies.

Dish Network chief network officer Marc Rouanne cited Dell’s “willingness to work with us on designing and implementing infrastructure as code”, as a key element.

Network automation will be handled by Dell’s zero-touch provisioning and deployment of containerised RAN network functions, a capability the vendor plans to provide through its newly-unveiled Metalweaver product.

Also included is development of private 5G wireless network systems, software-defined WAN and multi-access edge cloud platforms which the pair will jointly market. Other R&D focus areas include smart network interface cards, emerging micro-edge colocation and operational automation, with the goal of creating enterprise multi-access edge computing (MEC) products.

The companies also aim to boost “silicon diversity for 5G RAN and edge infrastructure”, and plan to design and certify 5G-capable Dell laptop PCs for Dish Network’s commercial service, a strategy involving device management and e-SIM capabilities.

Dell owns a majority stake in VMware, one of the first vendors Dish Network hired. The operator also has deals with companies including AWS, Nokia, Oracle, Intel and Qualcomm.

Dish is the second major operator to announce an open RAN deal with Dell.  Vodafone recently said Dell will be one of the vendors helping it with Europe’s first commercial deployment of open RAN.  

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Nokia continues open RAN push with first test centre

HMD deepens Nokia alliance into IoT

HMD extiende a la Internet de las cosas su alianza con Nokia
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association