 CW accelerates 5G business case with UK start-ups - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CW accelerates 5G business case with UK start-ups

21 JUN 2022

Cambridge Wireless argued the full potential of 5G will only be unlocked by industrial use cases as it revealed the results of various private network trials spanning autonomous vehicles, healthcare, smart manufacturing and robotics.

During an event at the Cambridge Science Park, CTO of special projects David Roberts (pictured) asserted the full transformative potential of 5G lies in industrial IoT and enterprise sectors rather than the consumer use cases currently generating headlines.

Discussing the latest round of trials on Cambridge Wireless’ standalone private 5G network, Roberts explained “we spend a lot of time looking at the business side of things” in addition to the technology itself.

The trials by UK-based start-ups were conducted under a 5G accelerator programme Cambridge Wireless established in conjunction with Huawei.

Roberts noted the programme is designed to determine the “proof of value of 5G”.

Mobile operators are not currently involved beyond providing access to licensed spectrum, though this does not preclude future arrangements, Roberts said.

Adding to the business-focused side of the accelerator programme, Roberts noted Huawei provided mentorship to each company involved.

Trials
The accelerator operates over a 12-week period, with the latest round the third out of a planned six.

Engineering start-up Renishaw researched Industry 4.0 applications with a focus on high-precision machinery and how 5G could deliver smart factory capabilities including machine control with latency of less than 2 milliseconds and reconfiguring sites to match changing production processes.

Conigital tapped the high bandwidth of 5G to advance its Level-4 autonomy self-driving vehicle platform, citing potential in areas including AI and machine learning to optimise its range.

PHINXT Robotics explored automation and connectivity, including providing live HD video streams to enable remote operation of robots and ensuring machines from different manufacturers work together.

And i3 Simulations detailed tests of remote healthcare training employing VR, providing realistic environments in which students can learn, in turn lowering the risks and costs involved while also extending the range of subjects which can be covered.

Applications for the next round of tests are now being accepted, though Roberts warned “the barrier for entry is quite high”, as Cambridge Wireless seeks out companies “where 5G is a real game changer” and which have designed products specifically for the technology rather than upgrading 3G and 4G systems.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Ericsson tips SA 5G rollouts to double in 2022

China 5G subscriber count approaches 900M

Malaysia 5G pioneer YTL looks beyond cheap SIM cards
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association