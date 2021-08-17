 CPUC threatens to penalise T-Mobile over Sprint claims - Mobile World Live
Home

CPUC threatens to penalise T-Mobile over Sprint claims

17 AUG 2021

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) threatened to sanction T-Mobile US, claiming the operator hoodwinked it in testimony regarding a merger with Sprint.

In a public filing, the Commission revealed it could fine the operator up to $100,000 per offence at a hearing scheduled for 20 September to discuss statements executives made in 2019 regarding the future of T-Mobile’s CDMA network.

The Commission accuses T-Mobile bosses of making “false, misleading, or omitted statements” regarding the merger.

It noted the operator’s president of technology Neville Ray previously testified a “need to maintain CDMA service” for customers of MVNO Boost Mobile during a migration period would not impact its 5G build “because T-Mobile planned to use Sprint’s 800MHz spectrum” to serve those users.

Now T-Mobile claims it needs the spectrum for 5G and therefore will shut its CDMA network at the start of 2022.

T-Mobile was required to migrate Boost Mobile customers to Dish Network as a condition of the merger. Those subscribers will be left without mobile service until they find a new provider.

The CPUC filing lists five separate statements T-Mobile allegedly made to win approval of the merger and has now revoked.

These cover pledges around customer migration and continuity of service; use of Sprint’s PCS spectrum; and the timing of shifting customers to Dish Network.

The CPUC was the last regulatory body to approve the merger, issuing a lengthy list of conditions which T-Mobile subsequently challenged.

Dish Network has urged regulators to prevent the CDMA shutdown, with the Department of Justice weighing in last week.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

