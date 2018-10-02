English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CTO tips FWA for take off as kit costs fall

02 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM CCA ANNUAL CONVENTION, ORLANDO, FLORIDA: Fixed wireless access (FWA) technology is finally an economically viable option for operators due to the rise of cord-cutting among consumers and lower equipment costs, the CTO of Cambridge Broadband Networks explained.

John Naylon told Mobile World Live that, until now, it hadn’t really been considered profitable to build a FWA network, but said “that’s about to change”.

“It’s the combination of the customer premise equipment costs, the range that you can serve, the acceptability to customers, that combination of factors is coming together,” Naylon said.

He added it’s now “quite credible” that a 5G FWA network carries a lower cost to build to deliver an equivalent level of service than traditional cable.

Revenue on the horizon
This confluence of factors turned FWA into a tangible use case with easy-to-calculate return on investment. If operators tap into just 10 per cent of the US broadband market, they stand to reap some $8 billion in annual service revenue, Naylon noted. The figures are similar for Europe, he added.

“They’re big markets. So that’s why it’s such an important focus,” he explained. “I think it’s a credible way to balance the investment you might need in new spectrum or new infrastructure investment with sight to new revenue.”

Evidence of the shift in operator mindset is already apparent.

Verizon earlier this week launched its 5G residential broadband service using the technology in four markets, and T-Mobile US set its sights on delivering FWA broadband to more than half the country should its proposed merger with Sprint be approved.

A slew of other operators, including AT&T, Charter Communications, US Cellular and C Spire, are also exploring use of the technology.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Ericsson, C Spire detail mmWave planning challenges

Rakuten, Nokia complete 5G OTA test

FCC to drive US 5G goals with more spectrum

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association