 CTIA reports record US infrastructure spend - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CTIA reports record US infrastructure spend

15 SEP 2022

Lastest CTIA figures showed US mobile companies pumped almost $35 billion into their networks in 2021, up from $30 billion in 2020, marking the fourth straight year of increased capex.

In a statement on 13 September, CTIA revealed operators invested close to $121 billion in their networks since in 2018, much of which was apparently going towards 5G infrastructure, resulting in coverage of more than 315 million people at end-2021.

An annual survey revealed 5G was deployed twice as fast as 4G, in part due to siting reforms which eased barriers.

Close to 70,000 sites were lit between 2019 and 2021 after the Federal Communications Commission and state governments amended regulations.

The CTIA stated data traffic increased by 11.2 trillion megabytes to 53.4 trillion in 2021.

CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker (pictured) stated competition had pushed prices down and led to record levels of investment.

The association has tracked industry investments through its survey since 1985.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

MWC slots into Las Vegas

Blog: Is C-Band different in the US?

¿La Banda-C de Estados Unidos es diferente?
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association