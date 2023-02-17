 CTIA names Dish Wireless exec to its board - Mobile World Live
Home

CTIA names Dish Wireless exec to its board

17 FEB 2023

Industry association CTIA announced Dave Mayo, EVP for network development at Dish Wireless, had joined its board of directors, giving the operator a presence for setting the agenda for the US wireless industry.

Mayo played a key role in the deployment of Dish Wireless’ standalone 5G network.

Prior to Dish Wireless, Mayo was SVP of T-Mobile US, where he founded the company’s fixed-wireless access business, led its IoT sector and was instrumental to several network initiatives including a transformation of its transport network to fibre.

Mayo also previously held financial management roles at US West Cellular, Flow International Corporation and Price Waterhouse.

CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker stated Mayo’s “decades of industry experience will be vital towards our team’s ongoing efforts to expand connectivity and drive innovations that will take our 5G economy to new heights”.

Mayo replaced Dish Wireless executive Stephen Bye, who left the company in January 2023.

A representative for CTIA told MWL the organisation would decide how it will replace T-Mobile US Neville Ray from his position as vice chairman of the board after he retires later this year.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

