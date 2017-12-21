English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

CTIA chief renews contract for another five years

21 DEC 2017

CTIA president and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker (pictured) will head the industry group for another five years under a contract extension signed this week.

Baker, a former member of the Federal Communications Commission who joined CTIA in 2014, will continue to oversee the group’s political advocacy efforts and other industry initiatives. CTIA chairman and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said the association is “extremely fortunate” to have Baker as a representative in Washington.

“Given Meredith’s outstanding leadership, her strong track record of success with policymakers and her clear vision for our industry’s future, the wireless industry is lucky she has agreed to extend her tenure.”

Under Baker’s leadership, CTIA reported it had been able to reach new members, add much needed technical and policy expertise and develop programmes to push the industry forward. CTIA initiatives include the development of voluntary best practice guidelines for things including wireless network resiliency, location-based services, messaging interoperability, mobile financial services and anti-theft. The group also runs a number of certification programmes covering mobile devices spanning areas including batteries, hardware reliability and Bluetooth compatibility.

In September, CTIA also partnered with GSMA to launch the inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas event. At the time, Baker told Mobile World Live CTIA members were pushing hard to maintain a first mover advantage on 5G.

“5G will bring jobs, investment, and innovation to the countries and everyone wants to be first so that their country benefits from it the most,” she explained.

In the US, Baker said changes to rules for infrastructure siting and the release of additional spectrum will be key to making 5G a reality.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

MWCA17 Keynote: Essential

MWCA17 Keynote: San Francisco 49ers

MWCA17 Keynote: Unity
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association