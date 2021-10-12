CSG buying binge continues

Customer management systems provider CSG closed its third acquisition of 2021 with the purchase of DGIT Systems, claiming the move boosts its presence in the telecoms market.

Australia-headquartered DGIT Systems provides configure, price and quote (CPQ) systems to the telecom industry, a set-up CSG COO Ken Kennedy told Mobile World Live offered synergies with Tango Telecom, which it acquired in May.

“DGIT and Tango are both natural extensions of CSG’s revenue management portfolio,” the executive explained, highlighting his company’s integrated products and unified platform.

In addition to CPQ systems, DGIT brings CSG an active, rules-driven catalogue based on TM Forum open APIs. Its portfolio also includes an order management system with visualisation and software to simplify charging and payments.

Kennedy explained he sees operators addressing B2B, B2C and B2B2X markets, with CSG aiming to help them address the “risk, cost and complexity” of addressing these sectors.

In a statement detailing the DGIT Systems deal, Kennedy added the B2B and B2B2X sectors currently offer the greatest opportunities because consumer services are “at the peak of commoditisation”.

CSG bought Kitewheel in July.