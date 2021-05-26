CSG acquires Tango Telecom - Mobile World Live

US-headquartered customer management systems provider CSG acquired convergent policy control and messaging systems provider Tango Telecom, a move expected to streamline its end-to-end service for operators.

The companies stated they have a longstanding relationship and will combine CSG’s charging and digital revenue systems with Tango Telecom’s real-time dynamic policy and call control management offerings.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

John Abraham, principal analyst at Analysys Mason, believes the deal positions CSG to enable operators to offer more flexible charging options for 5G and IoT services.

He explained operators face an “urgent” need to modernise revenue models to cover “emerging business models that 5G will trigger”.

The integration of charging and policy has been a theme in telecoms for several years and is not limited to new services.

Operators also use the integration of policy and charging to upsell customers when they exceed data limits, and network policy curtails usage or throttles bandwidth.