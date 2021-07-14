 CSG acquires Kitewheel - Mobile World Live
Home

CSG acquires Kitewheel

14 JUL 2021

Customer engagement and payments specialist CSG accelerated a move to expand its customer base beyond service providers, acquiring analytics provider Kitewheel for an undisclosed sum.

CSG said the latest addition to its portfolio expands its global market growth opportunity to $10 billion.

Alfred Binford, president, customer engagement, said CSG had “won a lot of business” in partnership with Kitewheel, making the acquisition a natural next step.

The pair is winning customers outside of CSG’s traditional service provider base, for example assisting a financial services company to automate its mortgage notification process.

Kitewheel offers marketers a way to gather information about an individual customer’s history and preferences. “Being able to have actionable analysis in a real-time way in multiple channels is so important”, Binford said, adding a number of companies are asking CSG for help in this area.

Binford added CSG and Kitewheel can also create products which mobile operators can offer their enterprise customers. He explained CSG had already helped “a very large North America-based service provider” offer a messaging service to a retail pharmacy seeking better communication with customers about prescriptions.

In May, CSG explained an acquisition of Tango Telecom would help streamline its end-to-end service for operators.

Binford noted while each of the CSG products offers value for enterprise customers, there will be synergy for those combining the offerings.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

