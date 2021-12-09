 Crown Castle expects more from Dish Network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Crown Castle expects more from Dish Network

09 DEC 2021

Communications infrastructure company Crown Castle’s CFO told an investor event Dish Network is yet to make a meaningful contribution to its revenue more than a year after signing a 20,000-site tower deal.

Daniel Schlanger told the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference the incoming US operator won’t have much impact on Crown Castle’s 2021 financial guidance, explaining MNOs start paying tower companies after their antennas have been installed on the sites they’ve leased.

He forecast more leasing business from Dish Network in 2022, which is pushing Crown Castle “to be as quick as we can be on preparing our sites”.

Dish Network is obliged to cover 20 per cent of the US population by June 2022 and 70 per cent by 2023.

Schlanger argued his company will be “the most likely first choice” for Dish Network as it starts to install equipment and activate sites.

Crown Castle was the first tower company to announce a deal with Dish Network, followed by American Tower, SBA Communications, Vertical Bridge and others.

Dish Network executives separately noted its cloud-native open RAN 5G network is currently being tested by staff and “friendly users” as it works towards a launch in Q1 2022.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Equinix set for Dish interconnect role

Cisco, Dish target enterprise 5G

Dish Network chooses Spirent for continuous testing

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association