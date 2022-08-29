 Cox debuts pilot MVNO service in three markets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Cox debuts pilot MVNO service in three markets

29 AUG 2022

US cable operator Cox Communications has launched its mobile service in three pilot markets and plans to have it available across the rest of its footprint on a rolling basis throughout the rest of the year.

The 4G and 5G service is available to Cox home internet customers who are eligible residents in Hampton Roads, Virginia; Omaha, Nebraska; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cox Communications president Mark Greatrex stated the service gives customers a “simple, flexible and reliable mobile experience wherever they go”.

A representative for Cox Communications reiterated a previous statement to Mobile World Live (MWL) that contractual obligations limit the extent that the cable operator can discuss its MNO partner for the Cox Mobile service, but noted the service is available nationwide.

Cox Communications planned to launch a mobile service in 2021 but became embroiled in a lawsuit with T-Mobile US about network access.

A US court ruling earlier this year cleared the way for Cox Communications to pursue an MVNO agreement with Verizon, which is the same mobile operator cable companies Comcast and Charter Communications are using for their wireless services.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Analysts warn of mounting threats to Verizon

Hi-Rez Studios takes Verizon 5G gaming to next level

Verizon extends reach of emergency THOR vehicle

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association