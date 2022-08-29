Cox debuts pilot MVNO service in three markets

US cable operator Cox Communications has launched its mobile service in three pilot markets and plans to have it available across the rest of its footprint on a rolling basis throughout the rest of the year.

The 4G and 5G service is available to Cox home internet customers who are eligible residents in Hampton Roads, Virginia; Omaha, Nebraska; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cox Communications president Mark Greatrex stated the service gives customers a “simple, flexible and reliable mobile experience wherever they go”.

A representative for Cox Communications reiterated a previous statement to Mobile World Live (MWL) that contractual obligations limit the extent that the cable operator can discuss its MNO partner for the Cox Mobile service, but noted the service is available nationwide.

Cox Communications planned to launch a mobile service in 2021 but became embroiled in a lawsuit with T-Mobile US about network access.

A US court ruling earlier this year cleared the way for Cox Communications to pursue an MVNO agreement with Verizon, which is the same mobile operator cable companies Comcast and Charter Communications are using for their wireless services.