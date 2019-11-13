 Court clamps down on US device probes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Court clamps down on US device probes

13 NOV 2019

US border officials have gone too far in conducting unauthorised searches for illicit digital content on mobile phones and other electronic devices, a court ruled, potentially dealing a blow to broader government efforts to police the online world.

The number of probes into electronic devices soared from 8,503 in the 12 months to end-September 2015 to 30,200 in the year to 30 September 2017, US Customs and Border Patrol figures showed, prompting a backlash from privacy groups the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).

While officials claimed such searches are necessary to combat a range of crimes including terrorism and child pornography, the court ruling means border guards must now demonstrate reasonable suspicion before asking for access to devices.

The ruling came following a lawsuit filed by ACLU and EFF in 2017 on behalf of 11 individuals who claimed to have been subjected to unwarranted investigations. The court stopped short of requiring officials to obtain clearance to conduct such probes, but ruled they must back up requests to search devices with “specific and articulable facts”.

Growing conflict
The decision comes as global governments become increasingly concerned about the potential security risks posed by digital content, with specific worries involving encrypted data and communications.

Emerging technologies are posing tough questions for established privacy and security laws regarding the level of access authorities can, or should, have.

Perhaps the highest-profile example of this to-date was a case in 2016 involving the FBI and Apple, in which investigators reportedly resorted to hacking the iPhone of a suspected shooter.

There are also broader privacy concerns around the information stored by big tech and social media companies.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

ByteDance delves into smartphone sector

Wirecard seeks edge with combined banking app

Xiaomi widens India smartphone lead
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association