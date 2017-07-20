English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Corning acquires small cell provider SpiderCloud

20 JUL 2017

Corning, maker of the Gorilla Glass used in many smartphones, acquired enterprise small cell specialist SpiderCloud Wireless, believing the latter’s “position as a preferred provider to key wireless customers creates unique market access opportunities”.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

SpiderCloud will become part of the Corning Optical Communications unit, and aligns with the businesses’ strategy of growing annual sales from $3 billion in 2016 to $5 billion in 2020 through innovation and acquisitions, Corning said.

Corning Optical Communications’ EVP, Clark S Kinlin, said: “Wireless connectivity has become more a necessity than an amenity, and operators and enterprise customers are seeking cost-effective solutions to enhance service for their users inside buildings.”

He believes the combination of products which will be delivered by the deal “will help drive optical convergence and enable the advantages of fibre-deep architectures within the Enterprise Local Area Network.”

SpiderCloud Wireless develops small cell network platforms which it states deliver “unprecedented coverage and capacity” for wireless services inside buildings. It raised around $125 million in VC funding and secured a number of high-profile deals with operators including Verizon Wireless and Vodafone. Most recently it made a major push into the unlicensed LTE space.

Meanwhile Corning describes itself as an innovator in materials science, with expertise in speciality glass, ceramics, and optical physics.

On its website, it states: “Corning succeeds through sustained investment in research and development” and describes the Optical Communications unit as “a comprehensive provider of industry-leading optical solutions across the broader communications industry.”

Its other units include Display Technology and Life Sciences.

The announcement of the acquisition comes in the same week Cisco Systems confirmed it is discontinuing its licensed Universal Small Cell (USC) 8000 Series enterprise radio products. The move to stop selling its in-house, licensed-spectrum, small cells effectively reduces the business to an earlier reseller partnership with SpiderCloud.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association