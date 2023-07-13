 Core network market revenue tipped to slow - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Core network market revenue tipped to slow

13 JUL 2023

Dell’Oro Group lowered a revenue forecast for the mobile core network market for a third consecutive time after predicting a slowdown in subscriber growth.

The research outfit expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 1 per cent over the next five years, which was half of what it predicted in January.

It expects declines in North America and China over the forecast period, with the rest of Asia-Pacific and EMEA tipped for the highest growth.

Research director Dave Bolan noted the latest forecast also has lower projections for the multi-access edge computing (MEC) market to a CAGR of 31 per cent because it is taking longer for enterprise applications to launch.

He told Mobile World Live the situation will begin to level out in 2027, when the MEC market will account for 12 per cent of wireless packet core sector compared with its previous expectation of 13 per cent.

Bolan said operators are concerned about inflation, possible recessions and political conflicts.

He also flagged a decline in standalone 5G enhanced mobile broadband network launches this year, declaring “only four” operators had launched commercial networks in H1 compared with six in the same period of 2022.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Nokia dealt Dish Network 5G core contract

KT dissatisfied with government 5G fibre plan

Vodafone Australia’s core upgrade to pave way for VoLTE
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association