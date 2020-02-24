 Consortium leads race to take Inwit stake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Consortium leads race to take Inwit stake

24 FEB 2020

A consortium led by French private equity group Ardian reportedly emerged as a front runner in the race to acquire a stake in mobile tower business Inwit, with Reuters stating the company was selected following a negotiation process involving numerous interested parties.

The news outlet stated Ardian was preparing a move to acquire a 25 per cent stake in the Telecom Italia-owned tower company: the holding is valued at €2 billion. However any deal could depend on the success of a planned move by Vodafone Italy to fold its tower assets into Inwit, Reuters stated.

Vodafone and Telecom Italia’s move is yet to be approved by the European Commission.

Telecom Italia currently owns a 60 per cent stake in Inwit. Should the deal with Vodafone be approved, both operators will take an equal 37.5 per cent stake in Inwit.

As part of the terms, the pair already agreed to sell a combined 25 per cent of the merged business.

In a push to address concerns over the tower merger, which has attracted fire from rival Iliad Italia, the companies last week offered competitors access to some sites in the country.

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi confirmed plans to sell a stake in the combined Inwit in November 2019, as it looks to tap growing interest in alternative sectors from financiers.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Telecom Italia open doors for site access

Telecom Italia aids 5G surgery in Italy

Telecom Italia secures funding for 4G, 5G developments

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association