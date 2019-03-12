 Congress again focuses on IoT security - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Congress again focuses on IoT security

12 MAR 2019

US politicians used mounting scrutiny of the security of communications kit to revive an effort to implement strict standards around IoT gear bought by government agencies.

A cross-party group introduced a bill to Congress calling for the implementation of a set of minimum security requirements, which would be set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Specifically, the standards would cover secure development, identity management, patching and configuration management for IoT devices.

Telecom industry group CTIA, which runs an IoT cybersecurity certification programme, was among the backers of the proposal.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly, a co-sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives, said in a statement it would help prevent IoT devices from becoming a backdoor for hackers, noting “everything from our national security to the personal information of American citizens could be vulnerable because of security holes in these devices”.

It is unclear whether the bill will be successful, as a similar effort launched in 2017 failed to gain traction.

However, the latest move follows the publication of a report by the Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security in May 2018, which recommended the federal government lead by example on cybersecurity by requiring more secure devices and services.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

US turns screws on Germany over Huawei kit

Clegg cautions over EU Facebook regulation risk

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association