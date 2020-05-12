 Compelling content cited as key in Africa digital drive - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Compelling content cited as key in Africa digital drive

12 MAY 2020

GSMA head of sub-Saharan Africa Akinwale Goodluck highlighted the need to offer a compelling reason for digitally-excluded individuals to get online, as many are still unconvinced of the value of data services.

At a virtual media event on increasing digital inclusion in the region organised by network vendor Huawei, Goodluck noted a lot of individuals in the region saw no reason to invest in a data bundle, with persuading users to connect for entertainment content “a tall order”.

“The biggest problem today is finding content that will be compelling enough for Africans to come online,” he said, citing the need for collaborations between operators and authorities to promote sites and apps which are language sensitive, cross literacy barriers, and are socially and economically relevant.

Examples given include allowing government procedures including applications for driving licences and registering births to be conducted online.

“There’s a lot of free content online, but it is not free to access it. In as much as the cost of access remains prohibitive, I believe if the content is right and compelling enough people will go online.”

Alongside persuading users to access internet services, Goodluck pointed to several other issues hampering access, including a lack of affordable devices and the status of network rollouts in some regions.

Problems hampering connectivity in rural areas was partly attributed to economic issues, with partnerships and innovative infrastructure solutions floated as potential solutions.

While 5G in the area will eventually be a “game changer” in business, Goodluck said the current priority remains persuading people to consume 4G services and continued development of these networks.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

South Sudan provider launches cross-border payments

GSMA urges united front to drive mobile money

GSMA cancels MWC Shanghai 2020

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association