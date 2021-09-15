Comlinkdata acquires metrics outfit Opensignal

Network metrics company Opensignal agreed to a buyout by US-based peer Comlinkdata for an undisclosed sum, a move pitched as boosting the information available to operators.

Comlinkdata provides market research, analytics and consulting services to network operators. In a statement, the company explained Opensignal complemented work by its Tutela business, which also provides metrics, boosting coverage to 60 countries.

CEO Dave Isenberg stated the combination would help operators compete in “an increasingly competitive market disrupted by 5G, fibre and gigabit internet”.

Opensignal gleans its data from mobile users via an app, while Tutela embeds its technology into apps and runs random speed tests of downloads.

Comlinkdata’s move is part of a management recapitalisation which will transfer majority ownership of the combined company to private equity group Berkshire Partners.

The companies expect the deal to close by the end of the month.