Comcast wireless sub growth outpaces rivals

Xfinity Mobile, the wireless MVNO venture from US cable company Comcast, pulled in more subscribers in Q2 than either AT&T or Verizon.

The service recorded 204,000 net additions in the quarter, a figure that compared favourably to postpaid phone net additions of 46,000 at AT&T and 199,000 at Verizon. T-Mobile US and Sprint have not yet reported their Q2 results.

All told, Comcast said Xfinity Mobile, which launched in May 2017 using a combination of Comcast’s Wi-Fi network and Verizon’s cellular service, now has 781,000 total lines, up from 380,000 at the end of last year.

Comcast does not provide a detailed report for its wireless segment, but executives noted on an earnings call the company is paying for that growth. In Q2, the company posted a loss of $185 million attributed to its effort to ramp subscriber acquisitions for Xfinity Mobile.

However, they said Comcast continues to be pleased with early results from the service, reiterating the view that it can be used as a tool to add incremental profitability on a per customer basis and reduce churn in its broadband and video businesses.

In Q2, Comcast gained 260,000 high-speed internet customers, but lost 140,000 video subscribers.