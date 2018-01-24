Comcast planning Xfinity Mobile bundle

Comcast detailed plans to push ahead with a bundling strategy combining its fixed line and MVNO services, as it revealed it signed up more than 380,000 users to the mobile service in its first eight months of operation.

In a Q4 2017 earnings call David Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, said the company plans to begin packaging Xfinity Mobile with its other offerings, including broadband: “We like our game plan, we like that it’s connected to our existing business lines,” he said.

“It’s a really simple product approach that can scale,” Watson added.

During the call, the company said it added 187,000 Xfinity Mobile subscribers during the quarter. The figure caused some confusion given Comcast previously said it had 250,000 subscribers for the service at end Q3 2017: a fact BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk was quick to pick up on in a series of tweets.

Comcast says on Q4 call that they “added 187k wireless lines during the quarter” $CMCSA 380k – 250k (Q3 call) = 130k Churn? — Walt Piecyk (@WaltBTIG) 24 January 2018

Overall net income attributable to the company leapt from $2.3 billion in Q4 2016 to nearly $15 billion in the recent quarter, as revenue grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year to $21.9 billion.