English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast planning Xfinity Mobile bundle

24 JAN 2018

Comcast detailed plans to push ahead with a bundling strategy combining its fixed line and MVNO services, as it revealed it signed up more than 380,000 users to the mobile service in its first eight months of operation.

In a Q4 2017 earnings call David Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable, said the company plans to begin packaging Xfinity Mobile with its other offerings, including broadband: “We like our game plan, we like that it’s connected to our existing business lines,” he said.

“It’s a really simple product approach that can scale,” Watson added.

During the call, the company said it added 187,000 Xfinity Mobile subscribers during the quarter. The figure caused some confusion given Comcast previously said it had 250,000 subscribers for the service at end Q3 2017: a fact BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk was quick to pick up on in a series of tweets.

Overall net income attributable to the company leapt from $2.3 billion in Q4 2016 to nearly $15 billion in the recent quarter, as revenue grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year to $21.9 billion.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon chief talks up 5G as net income soars

Netflix valuation crosses $100B

Comcast pitches iPhone at Xfinity

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association