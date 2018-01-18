Comcast pitches iPhone at Xfinity

Comcast opened its doors to more smartphones, announcing it will now allow its internet customers to bring their own devices to its Xfinity Mobile wireless service – but only if they have a recent iPhone.

The company said Xfinity Internet customers can bring select unlocked devices to a retail location to have them activated on the Xfinity Mobile network. For now, eligible smartphones are limited to Apple’s iPhone 5 and up, but Comcast said it’s working to add Android devices.

Comcast added it expects to be able to activate devices from additional manufacturers on the Xfinity Mobile network in stores later this year. In the meantime, customers will be able to trade-in non-qualifying devices for a gift card equal to the value of the phone to mitigate the cost of buying a new device.

Rui Costa, Xfinity Mobile’s VP of product management and customer experience, said in a statement the push to implement a bring your own device (BYOD) policy is in line with the MVNO’s philosophy of simplicity.

“With the introduction of BYOD, we now have a convenient way for iPhone users to switch to Xfinity Mobile and get access to the best 4G LTE network plus 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots without having to purchase a new phone.”

During Comcast’s Q3 earnings call in October 2017, CEO Brian Roberts reported Xfinity Mobile accumulated more than 250,000 customer lines following its launch in May.