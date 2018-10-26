Comcast mobile venture crosses 1M user mark

Comcast executives revealed the company’s Xfinity Mobile service ended Q3 with more than 1 million subscribers, hitting the milestone little more than a year after its launch in May 2017.

Xfinity Mobile ended Q2 with 781,000 customers, and added 228,000 in the most recent quarter to break the 1 million threshold.

During an earnings call, CFO Michael Cavanagh said the cable operator is encouraged by its performance in wireless, noting “the results we see are supportive of our key objectives when we entered the wireless business, including deepening the relationship with and improving the retention of broadband customers, attracting new broadband customers and generating positive standalone economics once we reach scale”.

In August, Xfinity Mobile VP of product management and customer experience Rui Costa told Mobile World Live the service was attracting subscribers from rival operators.

But the growth continued to cost Comcast a hefty sum, as losses from Xfinity Mobile increased to $178 million from a loss of $161 million in Q3 2017.

In the recent period, Comcast added 363,000 high-speed internet customers and lost 106,000 video customers. Across all its businesses, the company posted net income of $2.9 billion on revenue of $22.1 billion.