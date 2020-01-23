 Comcast mobile net adds soar in Q4 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Comcast mobile net adds soar in Q4

23 JAN 2020

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile MVNO service hit a milestone in Q4 2019, recording its highest-ever number of net additions to surpass 2 million subscribers in total.

Net additions of 261,000 were 15 per cent higher than the 227,000 recorded in Q4 2018. On an earnings call, executives said an increase in retail store traffic, along with new product introductions from Apple and others, contributed to the bump.

All told, Xfinity Mobile added 816,000 million subscribers in 2019, ending the year with a total of 2.05 million.

Wireless revenue grew 39 per cent year-on-year to $372 million in Q4 2019, with the full year total climbing from $890 million in 2018 to $1.17 billion.

Still, the segment continued to lose money during the quarter: executives noted a net loss of $116 million was a 40 per cent improvement from a loss of $191 million in Q4 2018. Its full year loss also narrowed, from $743 million in 2018 to $401 million.

In a research note, analysts at LightShed Partners hailed the 2 million subscriber mark as a “critical” milestone, but estimated Xfinity Mobile will need to reach 3 million customers to break even financially.

Comcast’s total net income in Q4 jumped 26 per cent to nearly $3.2 billion, on revenue which climbed 2 per cent to $28.4 billion.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Digi profit falls as revenue growth slows

Unlimited plans eat into Rogers results

US streaming shake-up sees Netflix lose ground
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association