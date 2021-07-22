Comcast targets enterprise segment

Comcast expanded its mobile offering to small businesses, a further sign the cable and internet giant plans to compete head-on with US operators.

Small businesses using Comcast internet are eligible for the MVNO service, which runs on Verizon’s network, including access to 5G and the cable operator’s 20 million nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots.

The company stated it is offering set amounts or unlimited data on up to ten lines per account, with business users able to mix and match data use.

Customers can bring their own devices or purchase from Comcast.

In January, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts noted the company wanted to target the mobile segment and planned to start deploying its own wireless infrastructure in the CBRS band.

Since then, Comcast steadily and aggressively expanded its wireless offering, introducing unlimited 5G data plans and multi-line discounts in April.

Comcast previously stated its wireless business broke even for the first time in Q1, a period it ended with 3.1 million subscribers.