Comcast bolsters Verizon MVNO deal, readies own kit - Mobile World Live

Comcast executives tipped an expanded MVNO agreement with Verizon to boost its mobile prospects in 2021, adding work was underway on plans to deploy some of its own infrastructure.

On its Q4 2020 earnings call, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said the expanded MVNO arrangement would allow it to “improve our range of offerings and acquire more customers more profitably” for its Xfinity Mobile brand. He stated new products could target the enterprise segment, with more detail on its plans to be issued later this year.

Dave Watson, CEO of its Comcast Cable division, added it had begun planning deployment of its own mobile infrastructure to supplement its MVNO access, aiming to use 3.5GHz spectrum to offload traffic in dense urban areas.

He added the project would be a “multi-year effort, but a lot of focus is on it right now”.

Net mobile additions fell from 261,000 in Q4 2019 to 246,000 in the recent quarter, leaving it with a total of 2.8 million at end-2020. The unit cut its net loss from $116 million to $60 million, with revenue up 35.8 per cent to $505 million.

At group level, net income increased 6.9 per cent to $3.38 billion and revenue declined 2.4 per cent to $27.7 billion.