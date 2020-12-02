 Colombia tests 5G waters ahead of auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeThrive - News

Colombia tests 5G waters ahead of auction

02 DEC 2020

GSMA THRIVE LATIN AMERICA: Jorge Barrera, director of the communications industry at Colombia’s ICT Ministry, revealed nearly four dozen 5G pilot programmes are underway in the country, as operators seek to identify key use cases ahead of a planned spectrum auction in 2021.

In a keynote, Barrera (pictured, right) explained testing is focused on technologies related to enhanced mobile broadband, fixed wireless access and massive machine type communications.

He explained “we want to have a purpose of productivity for 5G, not a fashion purpose”, adding operators would not deploy the technology randomly just for the sake of saying “we already have” it.

“What we are aiming at with these pilot programmes is to….look for those niches where 5G has a solution for a specific problem”.

The trials are a precursor to a spectrum auction in H2 2021, he added.

At the same time, Barrera said the country is still focused on expanding 4G service in rural and other underserved areas, highlighting an initiative to broaden coverage to 954 locations in 2021 and 3,658 within five years.

This push is expected to connect 1 million citizens who currently do not have coverage.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

GSMA Intelligence tips Latin America for 5G boom

GSMA chief urges LatAm to rally behind 5G

UScellular issues rural coverage challenge
Thrive - News

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association