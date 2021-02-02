Cohere targets spectral efficiency gains - Mobile World Live

Network technology company Cohere Technologies laid claim to delivering software capable of doubling spectral efficiency for operators, though GSMA Intelligence noted the success of the platform could rely on it being adopted by incumbent RAN equipment vendors.

In a statement, the software company explained its 3GPP-compliant Spectrum Multiplier platform will allow any equipment vendor to deploy Cohere Technologies’ unique channel prediction technology on distributed or centralised RANs, or as a network application in the cloud.

CEO Ray Dolan told Mobile World Live (MWL) the platform will initially be compatible with 4G and 5G networks, though the company is targeting expanding it to cover Wi-Fi, dynamic spectrum sharing and even 6G.

He explained spectral efficiency is becoming crucial as operators face a capacity crunch due to growing data demand. “If they don’t get their costs down and their spectral efficiency up they’re going to run out of gas…what we’re really giving them is more capability in the raw resource of spectrum and more capex efficiency”.

Testing showed the software could double network capacity, he added.

Peter Jarich, head of GSMA Intelligence, told MWL the importance of spectrum efficiency is “more clear than ever”, but noted pressure from operators will be “critical” to ensure Cohere Technologies’ platform is integrated by RAN vendors which might not otherwise be eager to support it.

The platform will be available for commercial deployments by end-2021.